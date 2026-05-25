NBCC Reports 22% Revenue Growth To ₹39,138 Crore, Profit Before Tax Up 45% In Q4

NBCC (India) Limited reported a 22 percent rise in Q4 FY26 revenue from operations to Rupees 39,138 crore. |

Mumbai: NBCC (India) Limited reported higher standalone revenue and profitability for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, driven by strong performance in its project management consultancy and engineering businesses. Revenue from operations increased 22 percent year-on-year to Rupees 39,138 crore from Rupees 32,188 crore in Q4 FY25. Profit before tax rose 45 percent to Rupees 913 crore compared with Rupees 630 crore a year earlier. Total revenue during the quarter also improved sharply from the previous quarter, supported by higher execution across key segments.

Sequential And Annual Growth

Compared with Q3 FY26, revenue from operations rose 87 percent to Rupees 20,875 crore. Profit before tax increased 257 percent sequentially from Rupees 255 crore. The PMC segment remained the largest contributor, reporting revenue of Rupees 37,711 crore compared with Rupees 20,109 crore in the preceding quarter.

EPC revenue increased to Rupees 802 crore from Rupees 436 crore sequentially, while the real estate segment reported Rupees 42.7 crore in revenue. Finance costs remained low at Rupees 1.3 lakh for FY26. The company also reported improved operational profitability across most business segments.

What Drove The Numbers

The strong quarterly performance was primarily driven by higher execution in the PMC segment, which contributed more than 96 percent of total operational revenue during the quarter. Segment profit before tax and interest for PMC rose to Rupees 266 crore from Rupees 169 crore in Q4 FY25.

The EPC segment reported a loss before tax and interest of Rupees 12.6 crore, while the real estate business remained under pressure. The company generated Rupees 503 crore cash flow from investing activities during FY26, supported by redemption of mutual fund investments and dividend income from subsidiaries and joint ventures.

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Full-Year Performance

For FY26, NBCC reported standalone revenue from operations of Rupees 97,553 crore compared with Rupees 87,306 crore in FY25, reflecting 12 percent annual growth. Profit before tax increased to Rupees 913 crore from Rupees 630 crore. Total assets stood at Rupees 115,474 crore as of March 31, 2026, compared with Rupees 93,807 crore a year earlier. Cash and cash equivalents rose to Rupees 2,358 crore from Rupees 2,289 crore. Total equity increased to Rupees 28,456 crore from Rupees 23,276 crore at the end of FY25.

Disclaimer: This report is based on audited financial results filed by the company and does not constitute investment advice.