NBCC Secures DIPAM Nod To Merge HSCC With Parent Company

NBCC (India) Limited has received a ‘No Objection’ from the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) to initiate the merger of its wholly owned subsidiary HSCC (India) Limited. |

New Delhi: NBCC is moving ahead with a long-anticipated restructuring plan, after receiving a crucial green light from the government.

Approval Unlocks Merger

NBCC confirmed that the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM), under the Ministry of Finance, has granted a ‘No Objection’ for initiating the merger of HSCC (India) Limited with the parent company. The approval was communicated via an office memorandum dated April 16, 2026, providing the company with the regulatory clearance required to begin the merger process, as outlined in the filing on page 1.

Subsidiary Integration Planned

HSCC (India) Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of NBCC, will be merged into the holding company as part of this restructuring initiative. The integration is expected to simplify the corporate structure by bringing operations under a single entity. Given HSCC’s focus on healthcare infrastructure, the merger could align its specialized capabilities more closely with NBCC’s broader project management and execution framework.

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Strategic Consolidation Move

The merger reflects a wider push toward consolidation within public sector enterprises. By integrating HSCC directly, NBCC is likely aiming to streamline decision-making, reduce administrative layers, and enhance operational efficiency. The move also ensures better resource allocation across projects, potentially improving execution timelines and cost management within the combined entity.

Regulatory Pathway Begins

While the ‘No Objection’ from DIPAM marks a key milestone, the merger will still need to progress through additional regulatory and procedural steps in line with prevailing guidelines. The company has indicated that the approval is in compliance with existing government norms, setting the stage for subsequent approvals and implementation phases.

NBCC’s receipt of DIPAM’s approval signals the start of a structured consolidation process, positioning the company to strengthen its operational framework through the integration of its subsidiary.

Disclaimer: This article is based solely on the contents of the company’s regulatory filing and does not include independent verification or additional sources.