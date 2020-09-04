PMC Bank scam: Failing to get their money, depositors protest outside RBI office in Bandra; watch video

Several PMC Bank depositors who are still struggling to get their own money are now protesting outside the Reserve Bank of India in Mumbai's Bandra.
The protesters are urging the Central bank to provide the depositors a solution as to what could be done to get their money bank from the PMC bank.
They also said that 50 people have lost their lives due this scam and yet the bank authorities have done nothing for them.
RBI, on June 19, extended the restrictions on the beleaguered PMC Bank for another six months to December, 22. However, the RBI has enhanced the withdrawal limit for its depositors to Rs 1 lakh from the existing Rs 50,000.