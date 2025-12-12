PM Narendra Modi’s Upcoming Three-Nation Visit Comes At A Pivotal Moment For India’s International Trade Expansion: FIEO

File Image |

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s upcoming three-nation visit to Jordan, Ethiopia, and Oman from December 15-18 comes at a pivotal moment for India’s international trade expansion and presents far-reaching opportunities to enhance the country’s economic footprint across West Asia and Africa, the Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO) said on Friday.

"The Prime Minister’s visit to Jordan, Ethiopia and Oman sends a strong signal of India’s commitment to strengthening economic and strategic relations with key partners in West Asia and Africa. At a time when global supply chains are undergoing transformation, deepening these partnerships will greatly support Indian exporters in accessing new markets, diversifying trade routes, and fostering long-term commercial collaborations," FIEO President S.C. Ralhan said.

Ralhan noted that Jordan is an important gateway to West Asia and the larger Middle East region. India’s total bilateral trade with Jordan during April-August 2025-26, touched 1.2 billion, with exports of about $461 million in just five months. Therefore, enhanced economic dialogue with Jordan will further boost opportunities for Indian exporters in sectors such as pharmaceuticals, engineering goods, textiles, IT services and food and agri-products, with a potential to increase exports to $5 billion by 2030.

The Prime Minister, during the second leg of his visit on December 16-17, will travel to Ethiopia, a rapidly growing economy and one of the most important partners for India in Africa. The FIEO chief said that Ethiopia is a key member of the African region and a vital partner in India’s South–South cooperation. The visit will play a crucial role in deepening trade, investment and developmental partnerships. Indian exporters, particularly in automobiles, machinery, pharmaceuticals and education services, see immense potential in Ethiopia’s expanding market, when the bilateral trade between both nations touched $550 million, he added.

Ralhan also emphasised that Oman has consistently been one of India’s most reliable economic partners in the Gulf. PM Modi's visit provides an excellent opportunity to explore new avenues in trade, investment, energy, logistics, technology, food security and MSME cooperation. Strengthening the bilateral framework with Oman will have a direct positive impact on India’s export sector, which has grown to well over $4 billion of exports. "As we are in the final stages of signing a trade agreement with Oman, it will provide a much-needed boost in doubling the bilateral trade and investment between the countries," he added.

