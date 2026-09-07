PM Modi To Inaugurate Global Fintech Fest 2026 In Mumbai Tomorrow, Spotlight On India’s Digital Finance Growth

PM Modi | PTI

Mumbai: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the seventh edition of Global Fintech Fest (GFF) 2026 in Mumbai on Tuesday, September 8, bringing together policymakers, regulators, financial institutions, technology companies and investors from across the world.

The four-day Global Fintech Fest 2026, scheduled from September 8 to 11, will focus on emerging technologies and their potential to transform digital finance and expand financial inclusion.

Agentic AI, Tokenisation in Focus

This year's theme is "Potential to Impact: Agentic AI, Tokenisation, Quantum - Trusted, Connected, Global Systems for Inclusive Finance."

Discussions will explore the use of Agentic AI, programmable finance, tokenisation, quantum technologies and other emerging innovations to build secure and inclusive financial systems.

The event will bring policy, regulation, technology, capital and industry onto a common platform while building on India's growing position in digital payments and financial inclusion.

Since its launch in 2020, GFF has developed into a major global forum for discussions around fintech innovation and the future of financial services.

Mumbai's Fintech Ambitions Grow

The event also comes as Maharashtra seeks to strengthen Mumbai's position beyond being India's financial capital and develop the city into a major fintech hub.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis recently said Maharashtra leads the country in the absolute number of startups, venture funding and unicorns, with fintech companies playing a significant role.

The state also houses more than 60% of India's total data centre capacity, with operational capacity exceeding 1 GW.

Maharashtra Builds Digital Infrastructure

Maharashtra has introduced dedicated fintech policies offering plug-and-play infrastructure, single-window approvals and faster land allotments.

The state is also investing in AI innovation parks, cybersecurity centres and digital public infrastructure.

These initiatives are aimed at connecting traditional banking and capital markets with advanced digital infrastructure, while supporting secure financial transactions and helping Indian fintech solutions expand globally.