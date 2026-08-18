'Incredible Chief Minister': US Ambassador To India Sergio Gor Praises Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis, Calls Him 'Visionary' |

Mumbai: US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor on Tuesday heaped praise on Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, calling him an 'incredible' and 'visionary' leader who has created a welcoming environment for American businesses and investments in the state.

Gor made the remarks during his visit to Mumbai on August 18, where he attended the Indo-American Chamber of Commerce (IACC) National Convention and held discussions with Fadnavis on strengthening India-US economic and strategic cooperation.

VIDEO | Mumbai: US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor (@USAmbIndia), says, "It's always incredible coming back to Mumbai. It's a global city, it's on the map unlike a lot of other places around the world. And as I said in my speech, there's a reason that Maharashtra is on the map and… pic.twitter.com/ThnNRf85gc — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 18, 2026

“It’s always incredible coming back to Mumbai. It’s a global city, it’s on the map unlike a lot of other places around the world,” Gor said. Highlighting Maharashtra’s growing importance, he added, “There’s a reason that Maharashtra is on the map and the globe. One of them is Mumbai. The second is your incredible Chief Minister.”

Gor Calls Fadnavis A Visionary

Describing Fadnavis as a 'visionary', Gor said the Chief Minister was engaging and cared about the region. He also stressed that the US was already firmly invested in Maharashtra and would continue to look for opportunities that benefit both countries.

“The United States is already here. The United States will continue to be here and we will continue to identify those win-win situations for both of our nations,” Gor said.

During his Mumbai visit, the US envoy delivered a special address at The Lalit at the IACC National Convention, held under the theme “Redefining the India-US Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.”

Gor also met Fadnavis at the Chief Minister’s official residence for discussions on expanding bilateral cooperation. The talks focused on opportunities for American businesses in Maharashtra, particularly in technology, energy and healthcare.

Read Also US Ambassador Sergio Gor Meets Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri Amid India-US Bilateral Engagement

Gor Meets CM Fadnavis, Shares Picture

Sharing a picture of the meeting on X, Gor described the discussion as 'very productive' and said Maharashtra, as a major economic hub, offered 'immense opportunity' for American businesses across key sectors.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

He also congratulated Maharashtra on its recently signed MoU with Cleveland Clinic for developing an integrated health ecosystem, 'MediCity', in Mumbai.

The discussions come as Maharashtra continues to position itself as a major destination for global investments and international partnerships, with the state seeking to expand cooperation with the US across emerging technology, healthcare, energy and other strategic sectors.

Gor, who has visited Mumbai several times, said he looked forward to returning to the city and continuing engagement between the US and Maharashtra.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in