PM Modi Sets 100 GW Nuclear Energy Target by 2047, Highlights India’s Energy Self-Reliance

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday outlined India’s long-term energy ambitions, saying the country is moving towards a target of 100 GW of nuclear energy capacity by 2047. Addressing the nation from the Red Fort on Independence Day, he linked the goal to India’s broader pursuit of energy security and self-reliance.

Nuclear Energy And Energy Security

Modi said India is progressing with plans to commission five new nuclear reactors. He also highlighted the country’s achievement in fast breeder nuclear technology this year, describing it as an important step towards greater self-reliance in nuclear fuel.

The Prime Minister said India’s dependence on imported crude oil was partly the result of past limitations in thinking and resource exploration. He argued that the country needed to make better use of its own capabilities while expanding alternative sources of energy.

Modi also pointed to the rapid expansion of piped gas and solar infrastructure. According to him, piped gas distribution has expanded from around 70 cities before 2014 to about 700 cities currently. The number of households receiving piped gas has also increased from roughly 20-22 lakh to nearly 1.75 crore.

Solar Growth And Domestic Manufacturing

India’s solar energy capacity has risen sharply, Modi said, from around 2 GW in 2014 to 160 GW currently. He highlighted the PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana, under which more than 50 lakh households have adopted solar energy, with implementation continuing.

Modi also called for Indian products to gain a stronger presence in global markets. He said products ranging from textiles and machinery to medicines must meet international standards while offering better quality and competitive pricing.

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The Prime Minister referred to the energy challenges created by the West Asia crisis, saying there had initially been concerns over possible shortages of petrol, diesel and LPG. He said government measures had ensured adequate supplies of gas, fuel and urea.

According to Modi, India’s growing self-reliance helped the country withstand the uncertainty created by the crisis. He said the experience demonstrated the importance of strengthening domestic capabilities across critical sectors while ensuring that Indian products and technologies become increasingly competitive in global markets.