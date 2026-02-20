PM Modi Lauds Founders of AI, Deeptech Startups In Roundtable At Seva Teerth

As the AI Impact Summit drew to its conclusion today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a roundtable with the top chief executives of artificial intelligence and deeptech startups in New Delhi.

During the meeting, the PM discussed the potential of harnessing AI technology in various sectors like agriculture, environmental protection, and promoting higher education in the mother tongue.

The Prime Minister congratulated innovators for taking bold risks and building impactful solutions. He underscored the need for strong data governance, cautioned against misinformation, and urged the development of solutions tailored to India’s needs.

Referring to UPI as a model of simple and scalable digital innovation, he expressed confidence in Indian companies and encouraged trust in domestic products.

He also spoke about expanding private participation in the space sector and noted strong investor interest in Indian startups.

According to a press release by the Press Information Bureau, the roundtable was attended by CEOs and founders of 16 AI and deeptech startups. They presented their ideas and work before the Prime Minister.

These startups are working in diverse sectors like healthcare, agriculture, cybersecurity, space, and social empowerment.

The startup founders highlighted AI’s rapid expansion and immense untapped potential, noting that the global momentum of AI innovation and deployment is increasingly shifting toward India.

They acknowledged that the Indian startup ecosystem has developed enough to now offer a supportive and dynamic environment for AI advancement, firmly establishing its presence on the global AI landscape.

They also lauded the India AI Impact Summit, describing it as a reflection of the country’s growing stature in shaping global conversations around AI.

The roundtable took place at Modi’s new office, Seva Teerth. The meeting was attended by the founders of AI startups such as Abridge, Adalat AI, BrainSightAI, Credo AI, Eka Care, Glean, Innogle, Invideo, Rubrik, SatSure, Supernova, and Sypha AI.

Principal Secretary P K Mishra, Principal Secretary-2 Shaktikanta Das, and Minister of State Jitin Prasada were also present during the meeting.