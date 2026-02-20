'AI Is A Shared Resource For Humanity, Must Be Ethical': PM Modi At Impact Summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday stressed that Artificial Intelligence was a shared resource for the welfare of humanity and therefore its ethical use through creation of a trusted global data framework, transparent ‘glass box’ safety rules and embedding of human values was of utmost importance. | X

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday stressed that Artificial Intelligence was a shared resource for the welfare of humanity and therefore its ethical use through creation of a trusted global data framework, transparent ‘glass box’ safety rules and embedding of human values was of utmost importance.

Transforming disruption into humanity's greatest opportunity

Speaking at the Leaders’ Plenary Session of the India AI Impact Summit 2026 at Bharat Mandapam, Modi exuded confidence that the event would play a crucial role in building a human‑centric and sensitive global AI ecosystem. He said history has shown that humanity has always turned disruptions into opportunities, and the modern-day challenges provide a moment to transform disruption into humanity’s greatest opportunity.

During his address, the Prime Minister presented his MANAV vision for AI. He explained that M stands for “moral and ethical systems”, A for “accountable governance”, N for “national sovereignty”, A for “accessible”, and V for “valid and legitimate”. He said this framework could serve as an important link for the welfare of humanity in the AI-driven world of the 21st century.

Referring to the COVID-19 global pandemic, Modi said it showed how even the impossible becomes possible when nations work together. He noted that while technology in the past has created divisions, AI must remain accessible and within everyone’s reach.

Ethical norms must address Global South priorities

The Prime Minister said that alongside ethical use, AI governance must address the aspirations and priorities of the Global South.“The ethical norms for AI must also be unlimited, and AI companies carry a major responsibility to focus not only on profit but also on purpose, and underscored the need for strong ethical commitments.”

Pointing out that AI is already influencing human learning, intelligence and emotions, Modi said AI training must respect data sovereignty and follow the principle of “garbage in, garbage out”.

He added that AI platforms should keep their safety rules clear and transparent and adopt a “glass box” approach instead of a “black box” one, so that safety rules are visible and verifiable. He further emphasised that AI must be guided by clear human values, stating that “while technology is powerful, direction must always be determined by humans”.

India to play major role in global AI journey

The Prime Minister also said that an “aspirational India” is well placed to play a major role in the global AI journey. Under India’s AI Mission, he said, 38,000 GPUs are already available, and 24,000 more will be added in the next six months. Startups, he added, are being provided with world-class computing power at highly affordable rates.

He also spoke about AIKosh, the National Dataset Platform, through which more than 7,500 datasets and 270 AI models have been shared as national resources. India, he said, believes in the “need to build an AI future that advances innovation, strengthens inclusion and integrates human values.”