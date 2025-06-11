 PM Kisan 20th Installment Likely Soon, Crores Of Farmers May Get ₹2,000 This Month; Check Details
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessPM Kisan 20th Installment Likely Soon, Crores Of Farmers May Get ₹2,000 This Month; Check Details

PM Kisan 20th Installment Likely Soon, Crores Of Farmers May Get ₹2,000 This Month; Check Details

The 20th installment of PM-Kisan worth Rs 2,000 may be released on June 20. Only registered farmers will get the money. Nearly 47 percent farmers haven’t registered yet and may miss the benefit.

Manoj YadavUpdated: Wednesday, June 11, 2025, 11:47 AM IST
article-image
The 20th installment of PM-Kisan worth Rs 2,000 may be released on June 20. Image by Grok |

New Delhi: There is good news for crores of Indian farmers. The 20th installment of the PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi Scheme is expected to be released this month.

As per a media report, the likely date is June 20, although the government has not officially confirmed it. Eligible farmers will get Rs 2,000 directly into their bank accounts.

Read Also
Good News For Farmers, PM Kisan 20th Installment Likely In This Month By This Date; Check Details...
article-image

Only Registered Farmers Will Get the Benefit

The central government has made it clear that only farmers who complete their registration will receive the installment.

FPJ Shorts
Uttar Pradesh On High Alert As COVID-19 Cases Rise
Uttar Pradesh On High Alert As COVID-19 Cases Rise
Telangana News: CBI Registers Disproportionate Assets Case Against Ex-Ordnance Factory Official In Medak; ₹2.17 Crore Unexplained Wealth Unearthed
Telangana News: CBI Registers Disproportionate Assets Case Against Ex-Ordnance Factory Official In Medak; ₹2.17 Crore Unexplained Wealth Unearthed
Mumbai News: BMC Earns ₹1,152 Crore From Worli Asphalt Plant And Fort Market Plot After Cutting Base Prices
Mumbai News: BMC Earns ₹1,152 Crore From Worli Asphalt Plant And Fort Market Plot After Cutting Base Prices
Somaiya Vidyavihar University Launches Science Talent Search Exam With Cash Prizes For HSC Students; Check Details
Somaiya Vidyavihar University Launches Science Talent Search Exam With Cash Prizes For HSC Students; Check Details

Out of 66,900 eligible farmers in a Tehsil area, only 35,429 have registered.

That means around 30,580 farmers may miss this payment.

Farmer Registry Now Compulsory

Now, farmers must complete the Kisan Registry not just for PM-Kisan, but for all farming schemes.

Read Also
PM-KISAN 20th Installment Expected In June, Here's Why Farmers Should Complete e-KYC & Verification...
article-image

About 47 percent farmers still haven’t registered.

Registration can be done through the ‘Kisan Registry UP’ mobile app, official portal, or at Jan Seva Kendra.

Farmers need their Khatauni details and Aadhaar card. Help is also available from local officials like Panchayat Assistants or Lekhpals.

Read Also
PM-KISAN Next ₹2,000 Instalment In June, Farmers Must Complete eKYC & Link Aadhaar By May 31
article-image

What is PM-Kisan Scheme?

Under the PM-Kisan scheme, the government gives Rs 6,000 per year to eligible farmers.

This amount is given in three parts of Rs 2,000, every four months.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

India’s PSUs & PSBs Turn Into Wealth Creators In Last 11 Years

India’s PSUs & PSBs Turn Into Wealth Creators In Last 11 Years

Centre Cuts Customs Duty On Crude Edible Oils To Bring Down Prices In Local Market

Centre Cuts Customs Duty On Crude Edible Oils To Bring Down Prices In Local Market

Finance Ministry Says No Plan To Levy MDR Charge On UPI Transactions

Finance Ministry Says No Plan To Levy MDR Charge On UPI Transactions

Gold Jumps ₹820 To ₹98,490/10 Grams; Silver Remains Flat

Gold Jumps ₹820 To ₹98,490/10 Grams; Silver Remains Flat

AirPods Pro 3 Launch Near, iOS 26 Beta Code Hints

AirPods Pro 3 Launch Near, iOS 26 Beta Code Hints