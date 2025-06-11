PM Kisan 20th Installment Likely Soon, Crores Of Farmers May Get ₹2,000 This Month; Check Details

The 20th installment of PM-Kisan worth Rs 2,000 may be released on June 20. Image by Grok |

New Delhi: There is good news for crores of Indian farmers. The 20th installment of the PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi Scheme is expected to be released this month.

As per a media report, the likely date is June 20, although the government has not officially confirmed it. Eligible farmers will get Rs 2,000 directly into their bank accounts.

Only Registered Farmers Will Get the Benefit

The central government has made it clear that only farmers who complete their registration will receive the installment.

Out of 66,900 eligible farmers in a Tehsil area, only 35,429 have registered.

That means around 30,580 farmers may miss this payment.

Farmer Registry Now Compulsory

Now, farmers must complete the Kisan Registry not just for PM-Kisan, but for all farming schemes.

About 47 percent farmers still haven’t registered.

Registration can be done through the ‘Kisan Registry UP’ mobile app, official portal, or at Jan Seva Kendra.

Farmers need their Khatauni details and Aadhaar card. Help is also available from local officials like Panchayat Assistants or Lekhpals.

What is PM-Kisan Scheme?

Under the PM-Kisan scheme, the government gives Rs 6,000 per year to eligible farmers.

This amount is given in three parts of Rs 2,000, every four months.