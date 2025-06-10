 Good News For Farmers, PM Kisan 20th Installment Likely In This Month By This Date; Check Details Here
Good News For Farmers, PM Kisan 20th Installment Likely In This Month By This Date; Check Details Here

The 20th installment of the PM-Kisan scheme may be released by June 20. Only registered farmers will receive Rs 2,000. Many farmers haven’t completed registration and may miss out on this financial benefit.

Manoj YadavUpdated: Tuesday, June 10, 2025, 11:58 AM IST
The 20th installment of the PM-Kisan scheme may be released by June 20.

New Delhi: There may be good news soon for millions of Indian farmers. The 20th installment of the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Scheme (PM-Kisan) is likely to be released this month. Although the official date is not yet confirmed, reports say that the next Rs 2,000 installment could be sent directly to the bank accounts of eligible farmers around June 20.

What’s the Update

Recently, the central government said that only those farmers who have completed their registration will get the money under this scheme. So, the 20th installment will only go to farmers who are already registered.

But many farmers have still not completed their registration. In one tehsil area, out of 66,900 eligible farmers, only 35,429 have registered. About 30,580 farmers might not get this upcoming installment.

Farmer Registry Now a Must

The government has also made the farmer registry process mandatory for getting benefits from PM-Kisan and other farming schemes. Still, around 47 percent of farmers in some areas have not registered yet.

Farmers can register using the ‘Kisan Registry UP’ mobile app, the official portal, or by visiting any public service center (Jan Seva Kendra). For registration, farmers need their land record number (Gata number) and Aadhaar card. The process can also be done with the help of village assistants, Lekhpals, agricultural helpers, or women farm workers.

What is PM-Kisan Scheme

The PM-Kisan scheme gives Rs 6,000 every year to eligible farmers across India. The money is sent in three parts of Rs 2,000, every four months.

