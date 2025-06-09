 PM-Kisan 20th Installment In Danger, Complete Registration & e-KYC Now To Avoid Missing Out
Farmers who don’t complete their registration may miss the PM-Kisan 20th installment. Registration is now mandatory for all agricultural schemes. The deadline is near, and thousands of farmers are still unregistered.

Manoj YadavUpdated: Monday, June 09, 2025, 03:22 PM IST
article-image
Registration Now Mandatory for PM-Kisan Scheme. |

New Delhi: The Central Government has made it compulsory for all farmers to complete their registration to continue receiving the PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana benefits. Without this registration, farmers will not get the 20th installment of the scheme.

This installment is set to be released on June 20. Only registered farmers will receive the amount in their bank accounts.

What Is PM-Kisan Yojana?

PM-Kisan is a government scheme that provides Rs 6,000 per year to eligible farmers. This money is given in three installments of Rs 2,000 each, every four months.

article-image

The latest installment, the 19th, was given out on February 24. Around Rs 22,000 crore was transferred directly into the bank accounts of 9.8 crore farmers across India.

Why Farmers Must Act Fast

In one tehsil area, out of 66,900 eligible farmers, only 35,429 have completed their registration. This means over 30,000 farmers may not get the next payment unless they register soon.

Also, registration is now mandatory for all agriculture-related government schemes, not just PM-Kisan. Farmers who don’t register will lose access to many benefits.

article-image

How to Register for Farmer Registry

Farmers can register in different ways:

- Through the ‘Farmer Registry UP’ mobile app

- On the official Farmer Registry portal

- At the nearest public service center

They will need:

- Their Aadhaar card details

- Their Khatauni’s Gata number

Local officials like Panchayat Assistants, Lekhpals, Agricultural Technical Assistants, or Krishi Sakhis can also help with registration.

How to Complete e-KYC for PM-Kisan

- Go to the official website: pmkisan.gov.in

- Click on “Farmers Corner”

- Select “Update Mobile Number”

- Enter your Aadhaar number

- Complete verification using the OTP sent to your mobile

e-KYC is necessary to continue receiving PM-Kisan money. Farmers should complete it without delay.

