Plastiblends India Reports Strong Q1 Performance, Net Profit Jumps 67% To ₹14.95 Crore On Higher Revenue

Plastiblends India Ltd (PLASTIBLEN) reported a 67 percent year-on-year rise in net profit to Rs 14.95 crore. |

Mumbai: Plastiblends India announced on Monday a net profit of Rs 14.95 crore for the first quarter of fiscal year 2026-27, a 67 per cent rise compared to Rs 8.92 crore in the same quarter last year.

Revenue from operations for the quarter ended 30 June 2026 stood at Rs 221.61 crore, up 11 per cent from Rs 199.63 crore reported in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year.

Quarterly Financial Performance

The company's total income for the quarter increased to Rs 223.98 crore, compared to Rs 202.15 crore in the prior year's first quarter. This marks an 11 per cent year-on-year growth in total income.

Expense Management

Total expenses for the quarter were Rs 203.75 crore, rising from Rs 190.26 crore in the same quarter last year. Employee benefit expenses saw a slight decrease, coming in at Rs 11.23 crore against Rs 11.09 crore previously.

Profit Before Tax

Profit before tax (PBT) for the quarter rose significantly by 67 per cent year-on-year, reaching Rs 20.23 crore. This is an increase from Rs 11.89 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2025.

Earnings Per Share

Basic earnings per equity share for the quarter were Rs 5.75. This compares to Rs 3.43 in the same quarter of the previous fiscal year.

Disclaimer: This report is based on the company's filed financial results (standalone or consolidated, as applicable) and is intended solely for informational purposes. It does not constitute investment advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any security.