Audi | File Pic

Mumbai: German luxury carmaker Audi has announced a price hike of up to 2% across its entire model range in India, effective January 1, 2027, as the company looks to offset rising input costs and maintain long-term business sustainability.

The announcement marks Audi India's second price revision announced in 2026, following a similar increase of up to 2% implemented on April 1 this year.

Rising Input Costs

The upcoming price revision will apply to the ex-showroom prices of all Audi models sold in India, including luxury sedans, premium SUVs and high-performance vehicles.

Audi India Brand Director Balbir Singh Dhillon said the decision was driven by increasing input costs, making the price adjustment necessary to ensure the long-term sustainability of its operations.

He added that the company had kept the increase as measured as possible while maintaining its commitment to delivering a premium ownership experience and strengthening customer trust.

Models Affected

Audi India's existing product portfolio includes popular luxury sedans such as the Audi A4 and A6, alongside premium SUVs including the Q3, Q5, Q7 and Q8. The company's performance-oriented models, including the Audi SQ8 and RS Q8, will also come under the revised pricing structure.

However, the exact model-wise price increase has not been disclosed. The additional financial burden on customers will depend on the vehicle and variant selected.

Local Manufacturing

Audi launched the latest generation of its Q3 SUV in October 2026. The vehicle is locally assembled at the Volkswagen Group's manufacturing facility in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Maharashtra.

The Q3 forms part of Audi's premium SUV portfolio in the competitive Indian luxury automobile market.

Impact On Buyers

Prospective Audi customers planning to purchase a luxury vehicle in 2027 will need to factor in higher ex-showroom prices. With the revised pricing scheduled to take effect from January 1, customers considering a year-end purchase may benefit from existing prices, subject to dealership availability and applicable terms.

The announcement comes as Audi seeks to balance rising operational costs with its premium positioning in India.

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