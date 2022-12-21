Planning for long weekends, here are the bank holidays in January 2023 | Unsplash - Kyrie kim

The new year is almost here and the bank holiday list for January 2023 is out. If you want to plan your leaves or even schedule large payments then here is a list for January that will help you make plans for the next month.

The bank sector works on most days as they carry out most of the financial activities of the nation. The bank holidays are declared by the RBI during each year end and according to this new updated list banks will be shut for 15 days in January 2023. According to the RBI there are 6 bank holidays in January while other holidays are declared by the state governments.

These 15 days also include Sundays and second and fourth Saturdays. The other holidays will depend on some regional holidays depending on the particular states.

January 1 - New year and weekend bank holiday in all states.

January 2 - New year bank celebration in Mizoram

January 5 - Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti in Haryana and Rajasthan

January 8 - Weekend holiday in all states

January 11 - Missionary day in Mizoram

January 12 - Swami Vivekanand Jayanti in West Bengal

January 14 - Makar Sankranti and second Saturday holiday in all states

January 15 - Pongal/ Magh Bihu in Andhra Pradesh, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu and Assam and weekend holiday in all states

January 22 - Sonam Losar in Sikkim and weekend holiday in all states

January 23 - Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Jayanti in Tripura and West Bengal

January 25 - State day in Himachal Pradesh

January 26 - Republic Day holiday in all states

January 28 - Fourth Saturday holiday in all states

January 29 - Weekend holiday in all states

January 31 - Me-Dam-Me-Phi in Assam