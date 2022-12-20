FPJ Rewind 2022: The year's top new startups in the Unicorn club

By: FPJ Web Desk | December 20, 2022
Tata 1mg is a digital health platform that in September raised $40 million in a funding round led by Tata Digital Limited. Post the funding round, 1mg was valued at approximately $1.25 billion.
Debt marketplace startup Yubi, earlier known as CredAvenue turned unicorn in March by raising $137 million through a fundign round. In this year alone the company has made over two acquisitions
PhysicsWallah is an edtech platform that joined the unicorn club in June after raising $110 million from marquee investors Westbridge and GSV Ventures. It was the first edtech to join the unicorn club this year
DealShare a social e-commerce start-up in January joined the unicorn club after raising $165 million through a fundraising round. The company has a presence over 100 cities
Multi-game platform Games24x7 was the third gaming platform the enter the unicorn club after it raised $75 million in March through a funding round led by Malabar Investment. It has over a 100 million users
Livspace an interior design and home renovation services company in February raised $180 million through a funding round led by KKR. The company in the last six months has also witnessed over 100 per cent growth
Beauty and Personal care retailer Purplle entered the unicorn club after raising $33 million from Paramark Ventures in June with over seven million active monthly users
Amagi a cloud-based media SaaS technology company in March raised $95 to enter the unicorn club. It is one of the highest-valued media tech company worldwide