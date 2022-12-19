FPJ Rewind 2022: Best performing Stocks of 2022

Image credit: FPJ (Representative)

Along with fundamentals and qualitative factors like management quality and efficiency, one must take a long-term view of the financials when looking for the finest stocks to invest in for the long term in India. For investors, long term often refers to a period of more than 5 years.

Here are the best performing stocks of 2022:

1. Reliance Industries

2. Tata Consultancy Services (TCS)

3. Infosys

4. HDFC Bank

5. Hindustan Unilever

Reliance Industries

One of the greatest stocks to purchase for the long term is Reliance Industries Limited, an Indian firm that operates in the Oil to Chemicals (02C), Oil and Gas, Retail, Digital Services, and Financial Services divisions.

The 52-week high/low is a technical indicator that represents the highest and lowest price at which a Reliance Industries stock has traded during that time period (about one year). As of June 15, 22, Reliance Industries' 52-week high and low are Rs. 2,856.15 and Rs. 72,016.25, respectively.

Tata Consultancy Services

One of the safest shares to purchase in India is Tata Consultancy Services Limited (TCS), an organisation established in India that offers information technology (IT) services, as well as digital and business solutions.

The 52-week high/low is a technical indicator that represents the highest and lowest price at which a TCS stock has traded during that time period (roughly equivalent to one year). TCS's 52-week high and low as of June 15, 22 are Rs. 4,043.00 and Rs. 73,132.40, respectively.

Infosys

Information technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services are all areas of business for Infosys Limited.

The 52-week high/low is a technical indicator that represents the greatest and lowest price at which an Infosys stock has traded over the specified time period (roughly equivalent to one year). As of June 15, 22, Infosys' 52-week high and low are Rs. 71,953.90 and Rs. 1,399.25, respectively. It frequently appears on the annual list of safe stocks to purchase in India.

HDFC Bank

Private sector bank HDFC Bank Limited (the Bank) is based in India. The Bank offers a variety of banking services, including transactional/branch banking for regular customers and commercial and investment banking for wholesale customers.

The 52-week high/low is a technical indicator that represents the highest and lowest price at which an HDFC Bank stock has traded over that time period (roughly equivalent to one year). As of June 15, 22, HDFC Bank's 52-week high and low are Rs. 1,725.00 and Rs. 81,278.30, respectively.

Hindustan Unilever

Consumer goods company Hindustan Unilever Limited is based in India.

A technical indicator, the 52-week high/low represents the highest and lowest price at which a Hindustan Unilever stock has traded during that time period (about one year). Hindustan Unilever's 52-week high and low are Rs. 2,859.30 and Rs. 71,901.55 as of June 15, '22.