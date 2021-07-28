Pizza Hut launches 500th store in Punjab's Moga, plans to expand presence in tier-II, III cities by year end

Pizza Hut today announced the launch of its 500th store in Moga, Punjab by actor and philanthropist Sonu Sood.
In a release, the company said it plans to enter several new cities by the end of 2021 to expand its presence in tier-2 and tier-3 cities alongside metros.
"...We are deeply invested in India and look forward to growing the brand aggressively in the next few years," said Merrill Pereyra, MD, Pizza Hut Indian Subcontinent.
