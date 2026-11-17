Pizza Hut co-founder Dan Carney has died. |

Dan Carney, who co-founded Pizza Hut with his brother Frank in 1958, has died. Wichita State University, his alma mater, and the Cerebral Palsy Research Foundation of Kansas, which he led for five decades, confirmed his death.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

He is survived by his wife, Gayla, his children and grandchildren. Wichita State paid tribute to Carney as an entrepreneur and philanthropist whose contributions to the university and the community would be felt for generations.

A USD 600 Start

Carney was born in 1931 and grew up in Wichita, Kansas. He took on more responsibility at the family grocery store after his father died in 1948, when he was 17. He took customer orders, made deliveries and handled pickups, according to Wichita State University’s Pizza Hut Museum.

Read Also FDA Inspects Pizza Hut, Anandam Restaurant After CM Helpline Food Safety Complaints

He later spent two years in the Air Force in Georgia before returning to Wichita to pursue a master’s degree in business. At 26, he teamed up with Frank to open a restaurant as pizza was gaining popularity in the United States.

The brothers borrowed USD 600 from their mother and opened their first Pizza Hut on the same Wichita street corner where their father had operated his grocery store.

From Wichita To The World

Pizza Hut began expanding through franchising, with its first franchise opening in Topeka, Kansas. The chain went on to establish a presence in 90 countries, taking the name of the brothers’ neighbourhood restaurant to diners around the world.

Dan and Frank sold Pizza Hut to PepsiCo in 1977. The chain’s headquarters later moved to Texas, and PepsiCo eventually spun off its restaurant operations, including Pizza Hut, into a separate company.

A Lasting Wichita Legacy

The original Pizza Hut building was moved to Wichita State University’s campus, where it became a museum. The preserved restaurant tells the story of how the brothers turned a family loan into a business with a global reach.

Carney’s philanthropic work kept him connected to Wichita, where he had spent much of his life. Alongside the restaurant he helped build, the university’s tribute recalled his generosity and the commitment to his hometown that marked his decades of service.

Level up your brain the fun way. Play daily games and quizzes on FPJ Smart!