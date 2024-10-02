Piyush Goyal Offers India As A Global Investment Destination With World Class Infra And Talents At Meetings In US

Union Minister for Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal, during his visit to the United States, participated in a series of high-level engagements, reinforcing the strong trade and investment relationship between India and the US.

Goyal in USA Visit

Goyal is on a visit to the USA from September 30 which will end on October 3.

On October 2, while addressing the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum's CEO Roundtable, Goyal emphasised India's robust economic growth, thriving manufacturing sector, and improved ease of doing business, highlighting the immense opportunities for global investors.

Goyal invited American businesses to be part of India's growth journey, fostering stronger bilateral ties and driving global progress.

In separate meetings, Goyal met with top executives from major global firms to discuss potential collaborations in various sectors.

Had an excellent meeting with Mr. Ali Dibadj, Chief Executive Officer, and Mr. Sukh Grewal, Head of Strategy & Corporate Development at the global asset management group @JHIAdvisors.



We discussed potential collaboration to strengthen and diversify their presence in India across… pic.twitter.com/az8k8Gv7Rb — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) October 1, 2024

During his meeting with Ali Dibadj, CEO, and Sukh Grewal, Head of Strategy and Corporate Development at Janus Henderson Investors, discussions centred around expanding the company's presence in India.

After the meeting, Goyal in a social media platform "X" wrote, "We discussed potential collaboration to strengthen and diversify their presence in India across sectors like food processing, textiles, infrastructure, renewable energy, and critical minerals, all poised for significant growth with robust support from the Modi government." Goyal also held a meeting with Sanjiv Ahuja, Founder and CEO of Tillman Global Holdings, where the focus was on India's growing digital infrastructure.

Goyal underscored India's potential as a leader in green technology, citing opportunities in sustainable data centers and the skilled talent pool driving innovation.

After the meeting he wrote in a post, "India's world-class digital infrastructure offers exciting investment opportunities, including in sustainable data centers. With its skilled talent pool, we are nurturing innovation and enterprise to position India as a leader in green technology and capabilities." He added that sectors like food processing, textiles, infrastructure, renewable energy, and critical minerals were identified as key areas for growth, with strong support from the Modi government.

India: The Global Investment Hub

Going further, the Union Minister held a meeting with Robert Goldstein, COO and Senior Managing Director of BlackRock, one of the world's largest investment firms.

Starting Day 2 of my US visit, with a highly productive meeting with Mr. Robert Goldstein, Chief Operating Officer & Senior Managing Director of leading global investment firm @BlackRock.



We explored exciting collaboration opportunities to position India as a global leader.… pic.twitter.com/wXxZLINDR8 — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) October 1, 2024

The meeting explored collaborative efforts to position India as a global investment hub, with an emphasis on transforming India's investment ecosystem and enhancing the ease of doing business for international stakeholders.

As per a statement of the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, on Day-1, Minister Goyal chaired a roundtable discussion with young CEOs and entrepreneurs of Indian origin in New York organized by the Consulate General of India.

The minister also held a meeting with Chintu Patel, Co-CEO, and Chirag Patel, President and Co-CEO of Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Henry R. Kravis, Co-Founder and Co-Executive Chairman of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. (KKR), and Stephen Schwarzman, CEO, Blackstone.