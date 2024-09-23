 Piyush Goyal To Meet Leading Australian & Indian CEOs, To Discuss Investment Avenues
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessPiyush Goyal To Meet Leading Australian & Indian CEOs, To Discuss Investment Avenues

Piyush Goyal To Meet Leading Australian & Indian CEOs, To Discuss Investment Avenues

India-Australia bilateral trade (in goods and services) has crossed USD48 billion, and it's expected to double to nearly USD 100 billion in the next five years The minister would also emphasise 'Make in India' and 'Future Made in Australia' initiatives.

IANSUpdated: Monday, September 23, 2024, 08:44 AM IST
article-image
Piyush Goyal | File pic

To further boost bilateral economic engagement, Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal is set to visit Australia from September 23–25 to interact with leading Australian and Indian CEOs and discuss investment avenues in India.

The Commerce Minister will visit the country at the invitation of Senator Don Farrell, Minister of Trade and Tourism of Australia, according to a statement by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

India-Australia Joint Ministerial Commission meeting

Minister Goyal will co-chair with Minister Farrell the 19th India-Australia Joint Ministerial Commission meeting, to be held in Adelaide on September 25, during which both sides will discuss ways to further elevate the bilateral economic engagement.

FPJ Shorts
India To Get First National Security Semiconductor Fabrication Plant
India To Get First National Security Semiconductor Fabrication Plant
Consumer Connect: ‘Home Buyers Can File Joint Plaint In Consumer Courts,’ Says Court
Consumer Connect: ‘Home Buyers Can File Joint Plaint In Consumer Courts,’ Says Court
Mumbai Weather Update: Week-Long Thundershowers Or Rains Expected In City
Mumbai Weather Update: Week-Long Thundershowers Or Rains Expected In City
Piyush Goyal To Meet Leading Australian & Indian CEOs, To Discuss Investment Avenues
Piyush Goyal To Meet Leading Australian & Indian CEOs, To Discuss Investment Avenues

Commerce Minister will interact with leading Australian and Indian CEOs and industry leaders and representatives from Australian pension funds to highlight the vast opportunities for investment in India.

According to the ministry, the interactions with business and industry leaders are being organised by the Business Council of Australia, the Centre for Australia-India relations, the India-Australia Business Community Alliance, AsiaLink Business, and CREDAI.

Trade and investment ties between India-Australia

The discussions are aimed at leveraging the complementary strengths and synergies between the economies of India and Australia. The minister will also interact with the representatives of the vibrant Indian community in Sydney, Indian-origin chartered accountants and emerging leaders of Indian diaspora from various walks of life.

The visit, according to the ministry, will add further impetus to the strong and growing trade and investment ties between India and Australia, which have received a boost following finalisation of the bilateral Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement.

Read Also
SD Retail IPO Day 1: ₹64 Crore Sleepwear Manufacturer's Public Offer Receives Tepid Response;...
article-image

India-Australia bilateral trade at USD 48 billion

India-Australia bilateral trade (in goods and services) has crossed USD48 billion, and it's expected to double to nearly USD 100 billion in the next five years The minister would also emphasise 'Make in India' and 'Future Made in Australia' initiatives, creating more jobs and economic benefits to people of both countries.

"The visit is particularly opportune as it comes at a time when India and Australia have intensified their engagement both bilaterally and in various forums, such as G20 and the Quad, to work together for global good," said the ministry.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

India To Get First National Security Semiconductor Fabrication Plant

India To Get First National Security Semiconductor Fabrication Plant

Piyush Goyal To Meet Leading Australian & Indian CEOs, To Discuss Investment Avenues

Piyush Goyal To Meet Leading Australian & Indian CEOs, To Discuss Investment Avenues

Aspirational India Fuels Auto Loan Surge As Private Consumption Rises

Aspirational India Fuels Auto Loan Surge As Private Consumption Rises

The Electric Pick-Up: The Maxus eTerron 9

The Electric Pick-Up: The Maxus eTerron 9

SPF Warn Singaporeans About Parcel Delivery Scam, SGD 616,000 Lost In 300+ Cases

SPF Warn Singaporeans About Parcel Delivery Scam, SGD 616,000 Lost In 300+ Cases