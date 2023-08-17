 Pidilite Industries Appoints Manish Dubey As Chief Marketing Officer
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, August 17, 2023, 11:13 AM IST
Pidilite Industries Appoints Manish Dubey As Chief Marketing Officer | Wikipedia

Pidilite Industries Limited, a leading manufacturer of construction & specialty chemicals and art & craft products is pleased to announce the appointment of Manish Dubey as its Chief Marketing Officer (CMO).

Bharat Puri, Managing Director, Pidilite Industries said, "We are delighted to welcome Manish Dubey to the Pidilite family. His deep expertise in branding, digital marketing, and leadership will undoubtedly strengthen our marketing strategies and contribute to our continued success."

In his prior role at ICICI Prudential Life Insurance, Manish held the position of Chief of Marketing & E-Commerce. An alumnus of IIM Bangalore, Manish has also held senior marketing positions across other well-known companies like General Mills and Asian Paints.

Sharing his thoughts on this significant move, Manish Dubey, Chief Marketing Officer, Pidilite Industries, stated, “Pidilite's focus on building iconic brands and solid customer connect keeps them at the industry forefront. I'm excited to join the company and use my experience to further drive impactful marketing and digital strategies.”

