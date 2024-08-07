PI Industries Shares Zooms More Than 4%; Touches 52 Week High Levels

The bourses saw a 4.5 per cent increase in PI Industries Ltd shares, which were trading at Rs 4,458.3 an intraday high. The share price also touched a 52-week high price of Rs 4,467.05 per share.

The company reported a strong increase in revenue and net profit for the quarter that ended in June 2024.

PI Industries reported a more than 17 per cent year-over-year increase in net profit at Rs 448.8 crore in Q1 FY25 compared to Rs 382.9 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year in its quarterly results, which were released on August 6.

Net profit Q1 FY25

Additionally, the company's net profit climbed by more than 21 per cent from Rs 369.3 crore in the March quarter of FY24 to Rs 369.3 crore this quarter.





From Rs 1,910.4 crore in Q1 FY24 to Rs 2,068.9 crore in the June quarter, PI Industries' operating revenue increased by more than 8 per cent. Operating revenue for the company increased by almost 19 per cent quarter-on-quarter from Rs 1,741 crore in Q4 FY24.

EBITDA Q1 FY25

Profits Before Interest Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) for the company rose by 24 per cent from Rs 472.6 crore in Q1 FY24 to Rs 585.3 crore in Q1 FY25. Additionally, the EBITDA margin increased from 25 per cent in Q1 FY24 to 28 per cent in Q1 FY25, a gain of 356 basis points.

PI Industries stated that a favorable product mix and operating leverage were the primary reasons for the improvement in EBITDA. The total capital expenditure for PI Industries in Q1 FY25 was Rs 152.3 crore, up 23 per cent from Rs 124.1 crore in the same period last year.

PI Industries shares were up 4.11 per cent on the NSE, trading at Rs .4,405 a share. Over 16 per cent and over 27 per cent gains, respectively, have been made in PI Industries' shares over the last 12 months. In the last month, the stock has increased by 17 per cent.



