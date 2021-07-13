Pharma cos, startups to face tax liability on new CBDT goodwill rules

In what can increase tax liability on companies that have undergone mergers and acquisitions in recent years, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has notified new set of rules on tax treatment of goodwill where depreciation provisions have been used.

The new rules that frame guidelines for computation of short-term capital gains (STCG) gives prescription for arriving at written down value (WDV) of intangible assets such as goodwill where depreciation had been availed earlier, has created potential where tax liability on past deals would increase.

The CBDT notification had said that in cases where goodwill was the only asset in the block, there won't be any tax impact, but in others, where the value of net goodwill removed from the block is in excess of the opening WDV as on April 1, 2020, such excess will now be offered to tax as STCG.