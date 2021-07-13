Tribunal orders Venture Capital Funds to pay service tax in India

Venture Capital Funds (VCFs) operating in the country will have to pay service tax on gains they make managing investors' money as an tribunal has rendered their operation akin to taxable service of banks and financial institutions.

The Bengaluru bench of the Customs, Excise and Service Tax Appellate Tribunal (CESTAT), in the case of a taxpayer, has confirmed service tax demand in the hands of the VCFs as they manage investor money.

The tribunal, in its ruling, said that service tax demand is confirmed on the portion of earnings that are retained by debiting expense from the value of the investments made in the VCFs, and the distribution of carried interest to a specified class of unit holders.

The matter was remanded back to the adjudicating authorities for re-calculation of the gross value of the taxable services, considering the availability of CENVAT credit, it said.