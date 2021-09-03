Pharma company Brinton launches consumer brand Höhner Health in India

Pharma company Brinton has launched a wellness and personal care range named “Höhner Health”. Hohner has a wide range of products in nutritional supplements, baby skincare and personal care category. Brinton plans to make Höhner a global brand, where India launch will be followed by the USA, UK, Europe, and south-east Asian Market along with Nepal, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and more. Höhner being a D2C brand, will give direct access to its range to the new age consumer all across.

Rahul Darda, CMD, Brinton Pharmaceuticals said, “The new age individual has lost the balance between work and recreation which has taken a huge toll on their health and immunity. We want to aid them to take care of their health while still being able to cope up with the demands of a hectic lifestyle.”

Published on: Friday, September 03, 2021, 06:59 PM IST