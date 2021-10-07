P&G names Sundar Raman as new global CEO of fabric and home care division

Procter & Gamble (P&G) has appointed Sundar Raman as the global CEO of the company's fabric and home care division, which includes P&G's most iconic brands like Ariel, Tide, Ambipur ,and Downy.

He steps into the role subsequent to Shailesh Jejurikar's elevation to Chief Operating Officer.

Born in Tamil Nadu, Raman is a graduate in electrical and electronics engineering from Indian Institute of Technology, Madras. He also holds a post-graduate diploma from Indian Institute of Management, Calcutta.

He began his P&G career as a market analyst in India in 1998 and moved to the US where he worked in a variety of roles, from business intelligence to marketing in P&G Beauty, the company said.

In 2008, he joined NA Fabric Care to lead innovation and marketing, progressing across levels. He played key roles in the launch of new products such as Tide Pods and Downy Unstoppables, the company said.

Raman also “leads equality inclusion for fabric home care reflecting his passion for diversity, inclusion and the company’s citizenship agenda”, the statement said.

Published on: Thursday, October 07, 2021, 05:19 PM IST