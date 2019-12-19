Petrol prices unchanged, diesel rates hiked by 15 paise per litre today

On Thursday, after nine days, diesel price hiked by 15 paise per litre, while petrol rates remained unchanged for second consecutive day.

In Mumbai, you have to pay Rs 80.29 for a litre of petrol and Rs 69.43 for diesel. In New Delhi, a litre of petrol costs Rs 74.63 a litre and diesel is priced at Rs 66.19 a litre. Retail prices of the two automobile fuels are revised daily. Prices vary across the country due to differences in levies imposed by states.

Crude oil futures fell by Rs 32 to Rs 4,297 per barrel on Wednesday after participants reduced positions, tracking a subdued trend in global markets. On the Multi Commodity Exchange, crude oil for December delivery dropped by Rs 32, or 0.74 per cent, to Rs 4,297 per barrel with a business volume of 14,733 lots.

Crude oil for January delivery was quoting lower by Rs 28, or 0.65 per cent, at Rs 4,304 per barrel with an open interest of 4,410 lots. Analysts said the fall in crude oil futures was mostly due to trimming of positions by traders amid weak global cues. Globally, West Texas Intermediate crude oil was trading 0.71 per cent lower at USD 60.51 per barrel. Meanwhile, Brent Crude, the international benchmark, slipped 0.50 per cent to trade at USD 65.77 per barrel in New York.

