Petrol price remains unchanged, diesel hiked by 15 paise

With the hike in diesel prices, the gap between the two auto fuels has further widened in the national capital. Last month, diesel prices overtook that of petrol in the national capital, in an unprecedented development.

Unexpected rise in diesel prices despite slower demand has put the transport sector at a big disadvantage as rising fuel cost has further shrunk its margins.

Oil companies began daily revision of the two auto fuels from a June 7 after keeping the price unchanged for previous 82 days during Covid-19 related lockdown. Since then petrol and diesel prices have increased by Rs 9.5 - Rs 12 per litre respectively.