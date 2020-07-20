Petrol price remains unchanged, diesel hiked by 12 paise

A day after keeping fuel rates unchanged, diesel price was hiked by 12 paise per litre, while petrol price remained unchanged across major metros on Monday.
In Delhi, petrol remained unchanged today at Rs 80.43 per litre while diesel price went up 13 paise to Rs 81.64 per litre. In Mumbai, the price of petrol is Rs 87.19 a litre and that of diesel Rs 79.83 per litre. In Kolkata, while petrol price remained unchanged at Rs 82.10 per litre, diesel was retailing at Rs 76.77 per litre. In Chennai, petrol price remained unchanged at Rs 83.63 a litre, while diesel was retailing at Rs 78.60 per litre.
Unexpected rise in diesel prices despite slower demand has put the transport sector at a big disadvantage as rising fuel cost has further shrunk its margins. With the hikes in diesel prices, the gap between the two auto fuels has further widened in the national capital. Last month, diesel prices overtook that of petrol in Delhi, an unprecedented development.
Oil companies began daily revision of the two auto fuels from a June 7 after keeping the price unchanged for last 82 days during Covid-19 related lockdown. Since then, petrol and diesel prices have increased by Rs 9.50 and Rs 11.50 per litre respectively. Last week, petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged for four days before diesel prices were increased on Sunday, Monday and Wednesday.
(Inputs from Agencies)
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)