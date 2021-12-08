Petrol, diesel rates remain unchanged: Check fuel rates here

Prices of diesel and petrol remained unchanged across major cities on Wednesday.

Last week, the Delhi government had reduced value-added tax (VAT) on petrol from 30 per cent to 19.40 per cent. The decision marked Rs 8.56 per litre reduction in petrol prices from December 2 in the national capital.

Accordingly, diesel and petrol prices in Delhi stood at Rs 86.67 per litre and Rs 95.41 per litre, respectively.

In Mumbai, they were priced at Rs 94.14 and Rs 109.98, respectively.

Prices also remained static in Kolkata at Rs 89.79 and Rs 104.67, respectively. In Chennai too, it remained unchanged at Rs 91.43 and Rs 101.40, respectively.

Across the country as well, the price of the fuel largely remained unchanged on Wednesday but retail rates varied depending on the level of local taxes.

On the eve of Diwali this year, the Centre cut excise duty by Rs 5 per litre on petrol and Rs 10 per litre on diesel to bring down the retail prices across the country. Several states have already cut VAT on petrol and diesel.

(With inputs from Agencies)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, December 08, 2021, 09:01 AM IST