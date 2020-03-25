Petrol, diesel prices unchanged for ninth consecutive day

Crude oil prices on Tuesday rose 6.45 per cent to Rs 1,931 per barrel as participants widened their positions tracking a positive trend overseas. On the Multi Commodity Exchange, crude oil for delivery in April traded higher by Rs 117, or 6.45 per cent, to Rs 1,931 per barrel in 33,824 lots.

Crude oil for May delivery was up by Rs 116, or 5.80 per cent, to Rs 2,125 per barrel with an open interest of 390 lots. Globally, West Texas Intermediate was trading higher by 3.47 per cent at USD 24.17 per barrel and, Brent crude was up by 2.81 per cent to USD 27.79 per barrel in New York.

(Inputs from PTI)