From lowering import taxes on vegetable oil to providing rice to poor: Here are three key policies India dropped amid coronavirus outbreak

As the economy faces revenue crisis amid the coronavirus outbreak, Govenment of India (GoI) dropped three key policies, reported Reuters.

Well, India has already been suffering from a financial crisis even before coronavirus hit the markets. Now, the economy is shrinking further as the virus has spread in most parts of the country affecting the local businessmen to tycoons in the industry.

While we were focusing on the spread of virus and people succumbing to it, we forgot to look at what has the government been doing meanwhile. To begin with, the government dropped three key policies that was slated to be initiated in the ensuing months.

One of the policies was to lower the import taxes on vegetable oils, reported Reuters.

In January, the food ministry had proposed to lower the import taxes on vegetable oil, including palm oil by 3.7% in order to keep the domestic prices in check. This has now been dropped by the finance ministry as India faces severe revenue crunch.