Petrol, diesel prices remain unchanged today across major cities

A day after diesel price was hiked, petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged on Wednesday. Diesel price was hiked by 25 paise per litre on Tuesday.

In Delhi, petrol price on Wednesday stood at Rs 80.43 per litre and diesel at Rs 80.78 a litre. In Mumbai, the price of petrol is Rs 87.19 a litre and that of diesel Rs 79.05 per litre. In Kolkata, while petrol price remained unchanged at Rs 82.10 per litre, diesel was retailing 25 paise costlier at Rs 75.89 per litre. In Chennai, petrol price remained unchanged at Rs 83.63 a litre, while diesel was retailing at Rs 77.91 per litre. Diesel prices in Delhi recorded a new feat by overtaking petrol prices, making the common man feel the heat more.

Delhi is the only metro city where Diesel is priced higher than petrol and this has been maintained since June 24, when for the time ever the transportation fuel climbed up over petrol.

The oil companies have covered most of the shortfall, when for 82 continuous days -- from March 14 to June 6 -- petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged while the government substantially raised taxes on the products.

