Petrol, diesel prices remain unchanged today

Petrol and diesel prices remain unchanged on Monday after global oil market being stable for the past few days.

Accordingly, in Delhi, petrol is priced at Rs 80.43 a litre and diesel at Rs 73.56. In Mumbai, the price of petrol is Rs 87.19 a litre and that of diesel is Rs 80.11. In Kolkata, petrol is priced at Rs 82.10 per litre, diesel was retailing at Rs 77.04 per litre. In Chennai, petrol price stood at Rs 83.63 a litre, while diesel was retailing at Rs 78.86 per litre.

Diesel prices first rose above petrol in Delhi last month, much to the discomfort of the transport sector and the fuel dealers.

On Friday, oil market companies made a hefty Rs 8.38 per litre cut in diesel prices in Delhi due to VAT reduction. The price cut has again made diesel cheaper than petrol in the city after more than a month. In fact, diesel is cheaper than petrol in Delhi by the widest margin among all metros now. Delhi was the only major city in the country where diesel prices were higher than petrol.

Oil companies resumed the dynamic pricing system for daily revision of the two auto fuels from June 7 after keeping the price unchanged for around 82 days during the lockdown. Since then, while petrol prices have risen by Rs 9.17 a litre, diesel prices have risen by Rs 12.55 a litre in Delhi.