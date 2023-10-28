 Petrol, Diesel Prices Remain Unchanged On October 28: Check Rates In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai And Other Cities
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessPetrol, Diesel Prices Remain Unchanged On October 28: Check Rates In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai And Other Cities

Petrol, Diesel Prices Remain Unchanged On October 28: Check Rates In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai And Other Cities

In Mumbai, petrol is being sold for Rs 106.31/litre and diesel for Rs 94.27/litre.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, October 28, 2023, 10:05 AM IST
article-image
Petrol, Diesel Prices Remain Unchanged On October 28: Check Rates In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai And Other Cities | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

According to the most recent price notification by fuel retailers, petrol and diesel prices have been unchanged on October 28 in major cities, and costs have been steady for a year now.

However, the prices of petrol and diesel change state by state, depending upon various criteria such as Value Added Tax (VAT), freight charges, the local taxes, etc.

Public sector OMCs including Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd. (IOCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd. (HPCL) revise their prices daily in line with international benchmark prices and forex rates.

Citywide breakdown

In Delhi, petrol and diesel cost Rs 96.72/litre and Rs 89.62/litre, respectively.

In Mumbai, petrol is being sold for Rs 106.31/litre and diesel for Rs 94.27/litre.

Read Also
Closing Bell: Markets End Day In Positive; Sensex At 63,831.23, Nifty Above 19,000
article-image

Petrol and diesel are priced at Rs 102.63/litre and Rs 94.24/litre in Chennai and at Rs 106.03/litre and Rs 92.76/litre in Kolkata, respectively.

The last country-wide change in fuel rates was on 21 May last year, when Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman slashed excise duty on petrol by Rs 8 per litre and Rs 6 per litre on diesel.

You can check petrol and diesel prices from the comfort of your own home. All you need to do is send a message from your phone to 9224992249 with your city code. City codes are available on Indian Oil's website.

Oil prices

Global oil price benchmark Brent crude witnessed a sharp rise of 2.39 per cent to $90.03 per barrel on Friday.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Cello World Raises ₹567 Cr From Anchor Investors

Cello World Raises ₹567 Cr From Anchor Investors

Q3: Demand For Flats Sees 12% Growth With 82,612 Residential Units Sold

Q3: Demand For Flats Sees 12% Growth With 82,612 Residential Units Sold

Gold, Silver Prices Rise On October 28; Check Prices In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata

Gold, Silver Prices Rise On October 28; Check Prices In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata

Petrol, Diesel Prices Remain Unchanged On October 28: Check Rates In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai And...

Petrol, Diesel Prices Remain Unchanged On October 28: Check Rates In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai And...

Earnings Q2 2024 LIVE: Reliance Industries Net Profit Rises To ₹19,878 Cr; Piramal Pharma Net...

Earnings Q2 2024 LIVE: Reliance Industries Net Profit Rises To ₹19,878 Cr; Piramal Pharma Net...