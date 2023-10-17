 Petrol, Diesel Prices Remain Unchanged On October 17: Check Rates In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai And Other Cities
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessPetrol, Diesel Prices Remain Unchanged On October 17: Check Rates In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai And Other Cities

Petrol, Diesel Prices Remain Unchanged On October 17: Check Rates In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai And Other Cities

In Mumbai, petrol is being sold for Rs 106.31/litre and diesel for Rs 94.27/litre.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, October 17, 2023, 10:05 AM IST
article-image
Petrol, Diesel Prices Remain Unchanged On October 17: Check Rates In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai And Other Cities | Image: File (Representative)

According to the most recent price notification by fuel retailers, petrol and diesel prices have been unchanged on October 17 in major cities, and costs have been steady for a year now.

However, the prices of petrol and diesel change state by state, depending upon various criteria such as Value Added Tax (VAT), freight charges, the local taxes, etc.

Public sector OMCs including Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd. (IOCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd. (HPCL) revise their prices daily in line with international benchmark prices and forex rates.

Citywide breakdown

In Delhi, petrol and diesel cost Rs 96.72/litre and Rs 89.62/litre, respectively.

In Mumbai, petrol is being sold for Rs 106.31/litre and diesel for Rs 94.27/litre.

Read Also
Opening Bell: Markets Rise Amid Positive Global Cues; Sensex At 66,534.57, Nifty Above 19,800
article-image

Petrol and diesel are priced at Rs 103.07/litre and Rs 94.66/litre in Chennai and at Rs 106.03/litre and Rs 92.76/litre in Kolkata, respectively.

The last country-wide change in fuel rates was on 21 May last year, when Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman slashed excise duty on petrol by Rs 8 per litre and Rs 6 per litre on diesel.

You can check petrol and diesel prices from the comfort of your own home. All you need to do is send a message from your phone to 9224992249 with your city code. City codes are available on Indian Oil's website.

Oil prices

Brent futures climbed by 3 cents on Tuesday reaching a price of $89.68 per barrel. Simultaneously, U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude saw a gain of 11 cents and was priced at $86.55 per barrel. This comes after the prices dropped by $1 on Monday.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Income Tax Department Raids At Trident Group Across Country

Income Tax Department Raids At Trident Group Across Country

Earnings Q2 2024 LIVE: CEAT Net Profit Jumps To ₹207.72 Cr; Jio Financial Services Net Profit...

Earnings Q2 2024 LIVE: CEAT Net Profit Jumps To ₹207.72 Cr; Jio Financial Services Net Profit...

LinkedIn Cuts More Than 600 Workers, About 3% Of Workforce

LinkedIn Cuts More Than 600 Workers, About 3% Of Workforce

Petrol, Diesel Prices Remain Unchanged On October 17: Check Rates In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai And...

Petrol, Diesel Prices Remain Unchanged On October 17: Check Rates In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai And...

Opening Bell: Markets Rise Amid Positive Global Cues; Sensex At 66,534.57, Nifty Above 19,800

Opening Bell: Markets Rise Amid Positive Global Cues; Sensex At 66,534.57, Nifty Above 19,800