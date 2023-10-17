Opening Bell: Markets Rise Amid Positive Global Cues; Sensex At 66,534.57, Nifty Above 19,800 | File

The markets rise on Tuesday with Sensex at 66,534.57, up by 367.64 points and Nifty was at 19,824.05 with a gain of 92.30 points. HDFC Bank, Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv, Tata Steel and Wipro were the top gainers in the morning session whereas Hindustan Unilever, L&T and PowerGrid were amidst the losers.

Bajaj Finance, Himadri Speciality Chemical, Hathway Cable and Datacom, L&T Technology Services, Can Fin Homes, PCBL, Happiest Minds Technology, Syngene International, ICICI Prudential Life insurance Company, Zensar Technologies, Tata Metaliks and IIFL Securities to announce earnings for the second quarter of this financial year today.

Markets on Monday

The markets closed lower on Monday with Sensex at 66,157.16, down by 125.58 points and Nifty falling 22.80 points at 19,728.20. The Nifty Bank was also down 66.80 points or 0.15 percent to 44,221.15.

Rupee

The Indian rupee opened higher on Tuesday morning at 83.23 per dollar against Monday's close of 83.28.

