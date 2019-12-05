Petrol, diesel prices remain unchanged for fourth consecutive day

On Thursday, the price of petrol and diesel remained unchanged for fourth consecutive day as all eyes are on key meeting of OPEC and its allies.

Retail prices of the two automobile fuels are revised daily, but vary across the country due to differences in levies imposed by states. Petrol is priced at 74.91 rupees a ltr and diesel at 65.78 rupees a ltr in Delhi. In Mumbai, the price of petrol is 80.59 rupees a ltr and that of diesel is 69.00 rupees a ltr.

In the meantime, a Reuters report said India's demand for diesel is slowing down as petrol-run cars begin to dominate the market, trucks get more efficient and solar pumps displace diesel-fed units across the countryside.

In the international market, oil prices edged lower in muted trading on Thursday ahead of the start of OPEC meetings later in the day, steadying after the previous session's steep gains on a sharp drop in U.S. crude inventories and expectations of more output cuts.

