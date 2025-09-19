 Suzuki Motorcycle India To Reduce Prices By ₹18,024 To Pass GST Rate Cut Benefits
With the revised price effective September 22, 2025, customers can now enjoy savings, with the maximum benefit going up to Rs 18,024 depending on the model, Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt Ltd (SMIPL) said in a statement.

New Delhi: Suzuki Motorcycle India on Friday said it will reduce prices of its products across models by up to Rs 18,024 to pass the benefit of GST rate reduction to customers.With the revised price effective September 22, 2025, customers can now enjoy savings, with the maximum benefit going up to Rs 18,024 depending on the model, Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt Ltd (SMIPL) said in a statement.

Alongside two-wheelers, the reduced GST on spare parts and accessories will directly translate into lower maintenance costs, collectively enhancing the overall ownership value for Suzuki customers, it added."We welcome the government of India's GST 2.0 reforms, which are a progressive step towards making mobility more affordable for the masses," SMIPL Vice-President, Sales & Marketing, Deepak Mutreja said.

Coming just ahead of the festive season, he said, "This move is expected to further uplift customer sentiment, make our product range even more attractive, and give a strong push to demand in the two-wheeler market."

