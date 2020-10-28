Petrol, diesel prices remain unchanged for 26 consecutive days

Oil marketing companies (OMC) kept petrol and diesel prices unchanged across the four metros on Wednesday as global oil prices remained subdued and product prices remained steady. Petrol prices have been unchanged for 26 days at a stretch while diesel prices were the same for the 36 consecutive days.

OMCs in India have been holding on to the retail price of petrol and diesel for close to a month now. Price of petrol in Delhi was at Rs 81.06 per litre. In Mumbai, Chennai and Kolkata, the fuel was sold for Rs 87.74, Rs 84.14 and Rs 82.59 per litre, respectively. Diesel prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Kolkata were at Rs 70.46, Rs 76.86, Rs 75.95 and Rs 73.99, respectively.