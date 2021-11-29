Petrol, diesel prices remain unchanged for 25 consecutive days: Check rates here

Oil marketing companies have continued to keep prices of diesel and petrol unchanged across major Indian cities post revision of excise duty by the Centre and state governments on the Diwali eve.

Accordingly, petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged for 25 consecutive days on Monday.

In Delhi, petrol is currently sold for Rs 103.97; while diesel rate stood at Rs 86.67.

In Mumbai, petrol is retailed at Rs 109.98 per litre; while diesel is being sold at Rs 94.14 per litre.

Fuel prices also remained unchanged on Monday in Kolkata where the price of petrol was reduced by Rs 5.82 to Rs 104.67 per litre and that of diesel by Rs 11.77 to Rs 89.79 per litre in the first week of November.

Petrol price in Chennai also remained at Rs 101.40 per litre and diesel Rs 91.43 per litre.

The excise duty cut by the Centre on November 3 was the first such exercise since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Retail prices of petrol and diesel have remained unchanged since first week November, after a decrease in excise duty by Rs 5 per litre and Rs 10 a litre respectively was announced. Decrease in prices consequent to VAT rate revision by 27 States/UTs have provided further relief to consumers. That excise cut and VAT reduction helped bring down fuel prices from record highs.

Published on: Monday, November 29, 2021, 08:54 AM IST