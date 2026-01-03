 National Textiles Ministers' Conference In Guwahati To Chart India's Path To $350 Billion Textile Industry By 2030
The National Textiles Ministers' Conference, themed "India's Textiles: Weaving Growth, Heritage & Innovation", will be held on January 8-9, 2026, in Guwahati. Union and state representatives will deliberate on a coordinated strategy to build $350-billion textile sector and achieve $100 billion in exports by 2030, focusing on infrastructure, exports, technical textiles, handlooms, and handicrafts.

New Delhi: Representatives from the Centre and state governments will deliberate on a coordinated national strategy for positioning India as a global textiles manufacturing hub next week. The deliberations National Textiles Ministers' Conference on January 8-9, 2026 in Guwahati, Assam.

The deliberations, to be held at the National Textiles Ministers' Conference on January 8-9 in Guwahati, align with the national vision of developing a USD 350-billion textile industry and achieving USD 100 billion in textile exports by 2030. The conference will be held under the theme "India's Textiles: Weaving Growth, Heritage & Innovation". The inaugural session on January 8 will be attended by Union Minister of Textiles Giriraj Singh; Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma; Minister of State for Textiles Pabitra Margherita, along with other dignitaries.

The two-day conference will have sessions focusing on infrastructure and investment, expanding exports, competitiveness, raw materials and fibres, new frontiers, including technical textiles, research & development, revitalising traditional textiles, with emphasis on handloom and handicrafts for modern markets.

"Ministers and officials from states and Union Territories across the nation, are expected to participate and share best practices, challenges and policy suggestions aimed at strengthening the textile value chain across regions and districts," an official statement said. The conclave will focus on silk, handloom and bamboo-based textiles, promotion of women-led enterprises, and branding "textiles from northeast", aimed at unlocking the region's unique textile strengths. 

