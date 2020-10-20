Petrol, diesel prices remain unchanged for 18 consecutive days in Mumbai, Delhi, and other major cities

With global oil market stable for the past few days, petrol and diesel prices remain unchanged on Tuesday. Petrol prices have been unchanged for 28 days at a stretch while diesel prices were the same for the 18 consecutive days.

Price of petrol in Delhi was at Rs 81.06 per litre. In Mumbai, Chennai and Kolkata, the fuel was sold for Rs 87.74, Rs 84.14 and Rs 82.59 per litre, respectively.

Diesel prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Kolkata were at Rs 70.46, Rs 76.86, Rs 75.95 and Rs 73.99, respectively.

Domestic fuel prices have been largely subdued off late due to low crude oil prices as global oil demand has been hit amid the pandemic.

Retail sales, however, have picked up with the gradual reopening of the economic activities. First time since lockdown, diesel sale in the country has crossed over the pre-covid level with the country's most widely consumed fuel witnessing a nine per cent year-on-year growth in the first 15 days of October.

The surge in demand after months of subdued sales is the direct result of an increase in the transport activities ahead of the festival season as consumers move out to make those necessary purchases.

State-owned fuel retailers revise rates of petrol and diesel on a daily basis, aligning them with international oil prices and foreign exchange rates.

Crude oil prices on Monday rose by Rs 10 to Rs 3,005 per barrel as participants widened their positions on firm spot demand. On the Multi Commodity Exchange, crude oil for delivery in October traded higher by Rs 10, or 0.33 per cent, at Rs 3,005 per barrel in 2,215 lots. West Texas Intermediate crude oil rose by 0.22 per cent to USD 40.97 per barrel, while Brent crude was trading up by 0.12 per cent at USD 42.98 per barrel in New York.

