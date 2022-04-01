Petrol, diesel prices remain unchanged a day after reaching new highs: Check fuel rates here

Petrol and diesel prices were kept unchanged on Friday. Prior to the second pause in 11 days, auto fuel rates had gone up by Rs 6.40 per litre.

Accordingly, the price of petrol continues to remain at Thursday's level of Rs 101.81 a litre and diesel Rs 93.07 per litre in Delhi.

In Mumbai, the price of petrol was held unchanged at an all-time high of Rs 116.72 per litre. Diesel price also continues to be at Rs 100.94 a litre, the highest among metros.

In Chennai, petrol is priced at Rs 107.45 per litre while the price of diesel is Rs 97.52 per litre. The price of petrol in Kolkata is Rs 111.35 per litre while diesel is sold at Rs 96.22 per litre.

Petrol and diesel prices on Thursday were hiked by 80 paise a litre each, taking the total increase in rates in the last 10 days to Rs 6.40 per litre.

Till March 22, fuel prices were steady since November 2021 when the Centre reduced excise duty on petrol and diesel by Rs 5 and Rs 10 per litre, respectively.

The OMCs revise the transportation fuel cost based on various factors such as rupee to US dollar exchange rate, cost of crude oil and demand of fuel amongst others.

Resultantly, the final price includes excise duty, value added tax and dealer's commission.

It was widely expected that the OMCs will revise the current prices due to high crude oil cost.

Lately, crude oil prices have been volatile on fears of tight supplies due to sanctions against Russia in the wake of its invasion of Ukraine.

The crude oil price range is a cause of concern for India as it may ultimately add Rs 10-15 in petrol and diesel selling prices.

At present, India imports nearly 85 per cent of its crude oil requirements.

