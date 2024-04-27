‘I’m Still Feeling Lucky’: Sundar Pichai On Completing 20 Years At Google

Sundar Pichai |

'A lot has changed since then...', wrote Sundar Pichai, the CEO of Google, on his Instagram post sharing a small note on completing 20 years at google.

Reflecting on the past two decades, he shared an Instagram post marking his 20th anniversary with the company.

Pichai in his Instagram post wrote, "April 26, 2004 was my first day at Google. A lot has changed since then - technology, the number of people who use our products … my hair. What hasn’t changed - the thrill I get from working at this amazing company. 20 years in, I’m still feeling lucky."

The post includes an image celebrating 20 years of service at Google. It features a memento presented by Google. In the image, there are two ID cards belonging to Pichai, showing his journey from the early days of the company to the present.

Pichai's post

About Sundar Pichai

After working briefly at Applied Materials and McKinsey, Pichai's journey at Google began in 2004 when he joined as a product manager, swiftly rising through the ranks. He played an instrumental roles in the development of Google Chrome and the Android operating systems.

In 2015, when Google restructured into a new parent company called Alphabet, Pichai was named CEO of Google.

Sundar Pichai got his big chance when he proposed the idea of making Google's own web browser, Chrome. At first, he faced some challenges, but Pichai later convinced Google's founders, Larry Page and Sergey Brin, and which went on to become the most used browser globally.

Currently, Pichai is the CEO of Google and Alphabet and serves on Alphabet’s Board of Directors.

Netizens reaction

Pichai's post received many reactions from netizens, with some congratulating him and others offering playful comments such as "Congratulations to your hair.

"Now it’s time to resign. Eventually the board will force you to do so lol." wrote an Instagram user.

"And all of A sudden you receive a termination letter ✉️ how will you feel? Where will you start from? Again," wrote another user.

"I cannot decide on which achievement is greater, 20 years in all the technological improvements you've brought or the fact that you haven't gone bald after 20 years in tech," added another user.