Petrol, diesel prices hiked by 25 paise for second consecutive day - Check today's fuel prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata here

Petrol and diesel prices were hiked by 25-26 paise per litre on Saturday for the second consecutive day.

This took the petrol price in Delhi to Rs 85.70 per litre and Rs 92.28 in Mumbai. Diesel rate climbed to Rs 75.88 a litre in the national capital - its highest ever. In Mumbai, diesel price too increased to an all-time high of Rs 82.66, the price data showed.

Similarly, in Chennai and Kolkata, petrol is now priced at Rs 88.29 and Rs 87.11 a litre respectively.

Diesel on the other hand faced sharper increase, Chennai diesel rose 24 paise per litre to Rs 81.14 a litre, and in Kolkata by 25 paise per litre to Rs 79.48 a litre.

Fuel prices are now at a record high in the country, prompting cries for a cut in excise duty to ease the burden on the consumers.

Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan earlier this week blamed Saudi oil output cut for the surge in oil prices but remained non-committal on tax cuts.

Top oil exporter Saudi Arabia has pledged additional voluntary output cuts of 1 million barrels per day in February and March, which has led to price climbing to the most since the pandemic broke out.