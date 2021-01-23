Gold rate drops below Rs 49,200 per 10 grams amid weak trend in international market

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold prices for February delivery declined by Rs 144, or 0.29 per cent, to Rs 49,304 per 10 grams in a business turnover of 5,435 lots.

In the international market, gold was trading 0.37 per cent lower at USD 1,862.30 per ounce in New York.

The Indian rupee, in the meantime, slipped 4 paise to 73.03 against the US dollar in opening trade on Friday in line with cautious domestic equities.

However, weaker American currency and sustained foreign fund inflows lent some support to the rupee in restricting its fall to a certain extent. At the interbank foreign exchange market, the domestic unit opened lower and went on to touch the lowest level of the Friday morning session at 73.03, registering a 4 paise loss over the previous close.

