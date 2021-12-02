Petrol cheaper by Rs 8 per litre in Delhi as state govt cuts tax: Check fuel rates in your city

Petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged for the 28th consecutive day on Thursday, except for Delhi.

The Delhi government on Wednesday decided to reduce the VAT on petrol, bringing down the price of the fuel in the city by about Rs 8 per litre, a move Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said will give relief to Delhiites from inflation.

The petrol and diesel prices in Delhi have now become cheaper compared to other cities in the National Capital Region (NCR), Arvind Kejriwal said.

However, diesel prices have been kept unchanged at Rs 86.67 in Delhi. Fuel prices in other states also remain unchanged.

Accordingly, in Delhi, petrol costs Rs 95.41 a litre while the rate of diesel was Rs 86.67 per litre.

In Mumbai, petrol is retailed at Rs 109.98 per litre; while diesel is being sold at Rs 94.14 per litre. Among the metro cities, fuel rates are the highest in Mumbai.

In Chennai, a litre of petrol is priced at Rs 101.40. On Thursday, the price of a litre of diesel was Rs 91.43 per litre.

Petrol in Kolkata costs Rs 104.67 per litre while diesel costs Rs 101.56 a litre.

On the eve of Diwali this year, the Centre cut excise duty by Rs 5 per litre on petrol and Rs 10 per litre on diesel to bring down the retail prices across the country. Several states have already cut VAT on petrol and diesel.

(With inputs from PTI)

Published on: Thursday, December 02, 2021, 09:04 AM IST