Petrol and diesel prices remain unchanged for ninth consecutive day

Oil marketing companies (OMC) kept petrol and diesel prices unchanged for the ninth consecutive day on Monday.

Petrol and diesel prices in Delhi stayed at Rs 91.17 and Rs 81.47 per litre, respectively, according to a price notification from OMCs. Fuel prices in Mumbai too remained constant with petrol and diesel being sold at Rs 97.57 and Rs 88.60 per litre, respectively.

In Chennai and Kolkata, petrol is selling at Rs 93.11 and Rs 91.35 per litre, and diesel at Rs 86.45 and Rs 84.35 per litre, respectively.

In Pune, petrol and diesel remained at Rs 97.21 per litre and Rs 86.90 per litre respectively.

Petrol and diesel prices have been rising continuously since February 9. The surge in retail prices comes despite a surge in crude oil prices. Brent crude futures are currently over $69 per barrel.

After a spike in global oil prices seen over the last two weeks with the crude price jumping close to $67 a barrel, prices had fallen to around $63 a barrel but it rose again to cross $69 a barrel mark now after the OPEC+ decision to continue with crude production cut in April.

The increase in the previous weeks has taken petrol to cross historic high levels of Rs 100 a litre in several cities across the country. The petrol and diesel prices have increased 26 times in 2021 with the two auto fuels increasing by Rs 7.46 and Rs 7.60 per litre, respectively so far this year.

